Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday advocated for Vedic maths and Sanskrit and asserted that if Yogi Adityanath forms government again, he will request him to make Vedic mathematics compulsory in all schools across the state.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh (HT File Photo)

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Singh was in Ayodhya where he attended Guru Parv festival at Udasin Ashram in Ranopali and inspected the newly constructed building of the Shri Narayan Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya. However, the formal inauguration of the building was not done due to enforcement of model code of conduct for Rajya Sabha and MLC polls.

The Sanskrit college is part of the ashram.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said Ayodhya is not just a geographical place but centre of consciousness, culture and civilisation. Lord Ram has sanctified this land and from here the message of Dharma, justice and Maryada has reached the world.

Singh described Sanskrit as the language of the gods and spirituality and stressed the importance of Vedic mathematics.

He said Vedic maths is proving its utility across the world and is taught even in prestigious institutions like London School of Economics.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling the seers’ contribution to Ram temple movement, he said they endured jail torture and made big sacrifices, their sacrifice will always be remembered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the seers’ contribution to Ram temple movement, he said they endured jail torture and made big sacrifices, their sacrifice will always be remembered. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling his tenure as the education minister of the state in 1991, Singh said he had ordered that the third Hindi question paper, which was half in Hindi and half in Sanskrit, be made entirely in Sanskrit and made compulsory.

“However, when another government came to power, the decision was repealed. That still pains me, and that is why I have come to this programme. During my tenure as education minister, I also introduced Vedic Mathematics. As far as Vedic Mathematics is concerned, I have been a student of Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry, and I can say that Vedic Mathematics is still unparalleled,” he said.

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Praising the Yogi Adityanath government, Singh said under the protection of Yogi Adityanath, both governance and Sanatan system are flourishing in the state.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh visited the Ram Mandir and shared photographs on X.

He said he felt fortunate after having darshan of Ram Lalla and Hanumanji and prayed for India’s progress and the welfare of its people.