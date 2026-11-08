Ram Janmabhoomi temple monument of Hindu pride: Vice-President in Ayodhya

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday described the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir as a monument of pride for all Hindus and said it was because of the sacrifice of Ram Bhakts that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, Yogi Adityanath became chief minister, and he himself, from a small farmer’s family, became the Vice-President of India.

Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan performs aarti on the Saryu banks in Ayodhya on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Addressing the 10th edition of Deepotsav at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya as chief guest, the Vice-President said for nearly 500 years, Ram Janmabhoomi remained the centre of the faith and unfulfilled aspiration of lakhs of Ram bhakts.

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“After centuries of long wait and struggle, finally Shri Ram won, and today a grand temple stands on His birthplace,” he said.

“If the Ram Mandir was not to be built at the birthplace of Shri Ram, then where would it be built?” the Vice-President said, adding that Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram belongs not to one person, but is worshipped by all.

He said the great sacrifice made by sadhus, saints and sanyasis in the restoration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and Hindu pride can never be forgotten by any Hindu.

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{{^usCountry}} “Shri Ram placed duty above personal happiness, dharma above personal interest, and welfare of his subjects above everything in every situation. That is why two Yogis - Karmayogi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath - are engaged in public service walking on the path shown by Shri Ram,” the Vice- President said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Shri Ram placed duty above personal happiness, dharma above personal interest, and welfare of his subjects above everything in every situation. That is why two Yogis - Karmayogi Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath - are engaged in public service walking on the path shown by Shri Ram,” the Vice- President said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said in Hindu society, no one is great by birth, greatness is decided by character.

“Maharishi Valmiki was from an ordinary family, but by composing the Ramayana he guided society. Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister from a normal background, a saint becoming chief minister after a long time, and a person from a small farmer family becoming Vice President of India - all this became possible only because of the Ayodhya movement and the great sacrifice of Ram bhakts,” he said.

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Memories of Shilapujan

Sharing his memories connected with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Vice-President said when Ashok Singhal gave a call for Shilapujan across the country, his mother became the head of the Puja Samiti in his home town.

“She carried a brick on her head and went across the entire area, and finally got Shilapujan performed in the Ganesh temple of her hometown. At that time, my mother would not have imagined that her son would one day become Vice President of India and participate with pride in this programme in Ayodhya,” he said.

Referring to the unity and geographical diversity of the country, he said governor Anandiben Patel is from far west Gujarat, while he himself has come from near Rameshwaram in far south.

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Recalling his days in Parliament with CM Yogi Adityanath, he said about 30 years ago, both were young MPs and used to sit close to each other in the House.

“The vigour that was there in Yogi Adityanath’s speeches then, the same energy and impact continues even today,” he said.

Praising the Centre and state government, the Vice President said together they have made the impossible possible.

Recalling the change in law and order in Uttar Pradesh, he said earlier when he used to come to the state, people had no assurance of safety. Law and order was in the hands of goons and miscreants instead of police.

“Today, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, law and order is in the hands of police and even at midnight daughters are ensured safety,” he said.

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He shared his recent conversation with a small shopkeeper in Varanasi. The shopkeeper told him that now no one in the state is afraid and daughters can walk fearlessly on the road even at midnight.

When asked how he could say this with so much confidence, the shopkeeper told him that before the Yogi government, he himself was a miscreant and anti-social element. Now there is no scope to raise a hand on anyone, so he left his old activities, opened a small shop, and his family is living respectfully from that business.

“This is not just the experience of an ordinary shopkeeper, but the story of a person who was once a miscreant and today has become a small trader and is raising his family. This is the positive change that has come in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath,” the Vice-President said.

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He said peace established in Uttar Pradesh has brought development here. Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj is a historic example, where more than 66 crore devotees arrived in 45 days and no untoward incident took place.

Today Uttar Pradesh has become the third largest economy of the country and is contributing about 9% to the national GDP. A budgetary provision of more than ₹9 lakh crore for 2026-27 reflects the development vision of the state government, he said.

He expressed confidence that with the cooperation of Ram bhakts and the people of the state, UP’s target of becoming a one trillion dollar economy will soon be realised. He told CM Yogi that he has full faith that UP will emerge as the major growth engine in the journey of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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On the significance of Deepotsav, the Vice President said this grand celebration is not merely symbolic, but holds deep and special significance for every Indian home. Darkness will be removed and the light of prosperity will come in every family, he added.

Later, the Vice President also addressed the gathering at Ram Ki Paidi, the main venue of Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.