Ram temple donation row: UP Congress chief questions handling of case

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra on Saturday questioned the state government’s handling of the alleged theft of donations at Ram temple in Ayodhya, alleging that the government was indirectly protecting those involved.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra. (HT file)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Why has there been an attempt, from the very first day, to shield those responsible for the sin of stealing these donations and offerings. Silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the issue is serious. Is the government protecting those responsible?. In fact, the government should go for an independent probe into the matter that concerns crores of devotees,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“All India Congress Committee general secretary (communications), Jairam Ramesh, has posed three serious questions to the BJP government regarding the theft of donations. In its attempt to cover up the theft, the government’s own statements have now become the source of further questioning,” Mishra claimed.

She also raised questions over the constitution of two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) and the manner in which their reports were handled. She said the first three-member SIT was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13, at the request of the trust, and submitted its preliminary report on June 23.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “First SIT report was discussed at a Trust meeting on July 6. Subsequently, Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri addressed a press conference, asserting that no one within the Trust had committed a breach of trust and publicly expressing confidence in the character and work of Champat Rai. How an investigation report reached the Trust’s office-bearers when their own roles and statements were under scrutiny,” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “First SIT report was discussed at a Trust meeting on July 6. Subsequently, Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri addressed a press conference, asserting that no one within the Trust had committed a breach of trust and publicly expressing confidence in the character and work of Champat Rai. How an investigation report reached the Trust’s office-bearers when their own roles and statements were under scrutiny,” she asked. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Donations and offerings are a matter of national faith and not anyone’s private estate. An account must be provided for the funds entrusted by millions of devotees. The full truth regarding the theft of these donations and offerings must be brought before the nation and those responsible must be punished in accordance with the law,” Mishra demanded.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}