Ram temple gets top FSSAI rating for prasad safety

The Ram temple in Ayodhya has secured the top ‘Ati Vishisht’ rating under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) ‘Eat Right Place of Worship’ initiative, scoring 103 out of 114 points in an assessment of food safety, hygiene and quality standards for prasad preparation and distribution, officials said.

The Ram temple’s score places it in the highest category under the scheme. (FILE PHOTO)

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The certification, awarded under the BHOG (Blissful Hygienic Offering to God) programme, places the temple among religious institutions recognised for meeting prescribed food safety standards. Five other places of worship in Ayodhya, including Hanumangarhi, Kanak Bhawan, a Jain temple and Devkali temple, were also awarded the certification. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that offerings distributed to devotees are prepared and handled safely.

The certificate was presented during a programme attended by FSSAI chief executive officer Rajit Punhani and officials of the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA).The certification process also included training for the temple’s food handlers.

“Prasad is not merely food; it is a symbol of faith and dignity. Ensuring that devotees receive safe and quality prasad is a collective responsibility,” Punhani said, underlining the importance of food safety at places that serve large numbers of people.

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{{^usCountry}} The certificate will remain valid for two years, during which inspections and audits will be conducted by state and central authorities. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust will also carry out internal reviews every fortnight using the prescribed checklist to monitor compliance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The certificate will remain valid for two years, during which inspections and audits will be conducted by state and central authorities. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust will also carry out internal reviews every fortnight using the prescribed checklist to monitor compliance. {{/usCountry}}

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Trust general secretary Govind Dev Giri said maintaining the purity of prasad was especially important because food offered at a temple carries religious and cultural significance.

“Cleanliness is akin to divinity,” he said, emphasising that both the preparation and distribution of prasad must meet high standards of hygiene and purity. He described the FSSAI certification as recognition of the temple’s efforts to maintain food safety.

Rekha Chauhan, UPFSDA special secretary and additional commissioner, said the BHOG initiative involves auditing the kitchens, storage facilities and food-serving areas of religious institutions against prescribed standards. The programme is part of the wider “Eat Right” campaign, which also promotes safe and nutritious food in schools, colleges and anganwadi centres.

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The BHOG certification process involves five stages, beginning with verification of a valid FSSAI licence or registration. An authorised auditor then inspects the premises, followed by food safety training for designated supervisors under the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme.

The institution is subsequently assessed against a checklist covering 47 parameters, with a maximum score of 114. FSSAI issues the certificate after reviewing the assessment and approving the recommendation.

Religious institutions scoring between 100 and 114 receive the ‘Ati Vishisht’ rating, while those scoring 91–99 fall under the ‘Santoshjanak’ (satisfactory) category. Institutions scoring 77–90 are required to undergo a fresh audit after improvements, while those scoring below 77 must reapply. The Ram temple’s score places it in the highest category under the scheme.

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FSSAI officials, including executive directors Umashankar Dhyani and Dr Amit Sharma, regional director Devesh Kumar Mahla and manager Ananya Pandey, attended the programme along with representatives of the temple trust.