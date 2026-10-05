Rampur man allegedly kills wife, locks two kids with body and flees

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband during an argument at their home in Rampur’s Maswasi area on Sunday night. Afterward, he locked their two children, aged five and two, inside the room with their mother’s body and fled, police said on Monday.

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The incident took place in the Seetaramapur area of Bhubara Mustehkam village under Swar Kotwali. Police identified the deceased as Reena Saini; her husband, Dharmendra Saini, was accused of the killing.

According to police and local residents, an argument between the couple escalated, following which Dharmendra allegedly picked up a grinding stone used for spices and repeatedly struck Reena on the head. She suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

Dharmendra allegedly locked the room from outside, leaving the children inside with their mother’s body, before fleeing. He reportedly informed a local shopkeeper about the incident while leaving. The shopkeeper subsequently alerted other villagers, who informed the police.

The couple’s five-year-old son later told people that his father had killed his mother. Police said the child’s account would form part of the inquiry into the circumstances leading to the killing.

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{{^usCountry}} Upon receiving information, Swar Kotwali inspector Anupam Sharma and Maswasi outpost in-charge Sohanpal Singh reached the spot with police personnel. Tanda circle officer Pankaj Pant also visited the village and spoke to family members and residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon receiving information, Swar Kotwali inspector Anupam Sharma and Maswasi outpost in-charge Sohanpal Singh reached the spot with police personnel. Tanda circle officer Pankaj Pant also visited the village and spoke to family members and residents. {{/usCountry}}

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A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence. Police also carried out photography and videography as part of the investigation.

The accused remained absconding after the incident, and police teams were working to trace him.