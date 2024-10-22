Ray of hope amid dengue surge: Docs say more tests will prevent deaths

LUCKNOW Overall, the city was able to check the spread of dengue to a large extent this year due to more testing and awareness among people about the vector-borne disease. As many as 135 testing centres were set up in Lucknow compared to last year’s 83, said chief medical officer (Lucknow) Dr Manoj Agrawal. As many as 135 testing centres were set up in Lucknow compared to last year’s 83, said chief medical officer (Lucknow) Dr Manoj Agrawal. (Pic for representation)

While the city saw a significant dip in the number of deaths this year, there was a spurt in the number of positive cases in October. But doctors attributed this increase to more people turning up at diagnostic centres for testing due to greater awareness. “Early testing leads to early diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr KK Singh, faculty of general surgery at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

According to the CMO, the number of cases in October went up by about 5% compared to last year, but the total number recorded in the entire year was significantly less. “Last year, we saw around 2,700 positive cases. And data reveals that the total number so far this year currently stands at 2024,” he said.

“The dengue season will start dying down, hopefully before Diwali. In the last 24 hours, Lucknow has recorded 14 new cases of dengue,” he added.

“The high number of tests can also be seen as an improvement, as it proves that more citizens are getting tested as soon as they see the symptoms,” said Dr KK Singh. “Earlier, we had people coming in at a stage when their symptoms were already severe. With more people getting tested, diagnosed and treated, deaths due to vector-borne diseases can be prevented,” he added.

Only one dengue death was recorded since January 2024 compared to four each in 2022 and 2023 in Lucknow, revealed data from the CMO’s office. This first and only death was reported from Balrampur Hospital here on October 19. The patient was an 84-year-old woman who had been admitted to the hospital for 3 to 4 days. “She already had a severely compromised immune system,” informed Dr NB Singh, chief medical superintendent at the hospital.

Over the past two months, two other suspected dengue deaths had also emerged, which following the audit were proven incorrect. “Those patients had severe comorbidities which were the causes of death,” said Dr Agrawal.

Dr Singh said, “OPDs are full of fever patients. We have had zero mortalities from among patients who got tested in time. However, among those who died after testing positive for dengue, all were already suffering from comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and other afflictions largely due to old age.”

“So far, we can only confirm one dengue death in Lucknow. The suspected death from Era’s Hospital cannot be confirmed yet as the audit has not been completed,” shared Yogesh Raghuvanshi, spokesperson for the CMO.

