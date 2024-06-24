Relief at last: Rain to intensify in Lucknow from Wednesday

A fresh spell of rain lashed parts of the state capital and some parts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, bringing respite from the relentless heatwave troubling the region for the past two months. Lucknow experienced 7.1 mm of rain, as per a weather bulletin, even as its maximum temperature rose to 40.3 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Lucknow experienced 7.1 mm of rain, as per a weather bulletin, even as its maximum temperature rose to 40.3 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degrees, 4.5 degrees above normal.

“There is a possibility of heavy rain at some places in eastern Uttar Pradesh from June 26, and from June 27 in western Uttar Pradesh. In the same sequence, the rain intensity is likely to increase in the state capital, Lucknow, after June 25,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office.

“...prevailing moist easterly winds in the lower troposphere of the state are interacting with an almost stationary western disturbance at around 70° east longitude in the mid-tropospheric levels resulting in ongoing light to moderate thundershowers at a few places over the state,” he added.

The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy skies becoming generally cloudy with a few spells of rain/thundershowers. Its maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 38 and 30 degrees.

Monsoon knocking on UP’s doors

The southwest monsoon was expected to arrive in Uttar Pradesh in a couple of days’ time, said Mohd Danish, another senior scientist at the Met office.

“Monsoon has reached close to the southern border of the state (Sonbhadra) and conditions are favourable for it to enter and advance in the state anytime during the next 2-3 days. As a result of this, rainfall intensity is likely to increase in eastern Uttar Pradesh from June 26, and in western Uttar Pradesh from June 27. The intensity of rain is also likely to increase in the capital Lucknow after June 25,” Singh added.

Danish said Lucknow might see light rain on Tuesday and its intensity was likely to increase from Wednesday.

‘Much-needed relief’

The shift in weather came as a relief for many in Lucknow, especially those who had been struggling due to the intense heat.

“Post afternoon, a cool breeze swept through the city, further enhancing the pleasant weather conditions. This sudden change in weather is such a relief,” said a resident of Gomti Nagar.

“It had been sweltering hot lately, but today I feel like I can function without an air conditioner,” said Vineet Gupta of Khurshed Bagh. “Considering how humid the weather has been this year, heatwaves were almost unbearable. This change in weather was much needed. Let’s hope it prevails” said Ananya Dwivedi, a student.

Infection threat to animals

With the monsoon nearing U.P, UP Council of Agriculture Research and the animal husbandry department have warned that the rain poses significant risks to farm and stray animals. “Animals are prone to a host of infections and diseases that the season brings. Strays too contract illnesses from sleeping in the rain, eating contaminated food from the streets, and drinking dirty water,” they said. The council issued a warning foreshadowing the same, and informing that veterinary clinics can be accessed for free for certain vaccination for animals.