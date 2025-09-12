Religious places desecrated by invaders should be restored: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that religious places desecrated by foreign invaders should now be restored with respect and every Sanatani must honour not only their religious symbols but also the national flag and the Constitution. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at an event in Ayodhya on September 12. (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering at an event marking the 17th death anniversary of Haryacharya Ji Maharaj in Ayodhya, Yogi said he got the company of the seer on many occasions. “He had an indomitable passion for Ram Janmabhoomi and his contribution to the unity of Sanatan Dharma is unforgettable,” the CM added.

“Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura or all those religious places which were desecrated by barbaric foreign invaders should now be restored with respect,” he said and added that it was the resolution of Sanatan Dharma.

Yogi asserted that just as national symbols are important in national life, similarly symbols of faith are important in religious life. “Every Sanatani should take a vow that if we are respecting our religious symbols, we will also have to respect national symbols like the Tricolour and the Constitution. A feeling of respect towards our soldiers is the identity of a true Sanatani,” the CM said.

“The essence of Sanatan Dharma is to express gratitude to the one who has done a favour. Ganga, cow, Ram, Krishna, Vishwanath, Ganga-Yamuna-Saryu are our symbols. The followers of Sanatan Dharma have deeply understood the mysteries of life,” he added.

“We considered heaven to be trivial and salvation the highest goal. This is the identity of sanyasis and yogis that they work not for their personal salvation but for the uplift of the society and the nation,” the CM said. Several seers and public representatives were present on the occasion.