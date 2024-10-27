Renovation of Dwadash Madhav temples nearing completion

Pilgrims who will visit much-revered 12 Madhav temples of Sangam city during Mahakumbh can finally look forward to better amenities and beautified surroundings there. Devotees at Veni Madhav temple in Prayagraj (File)

“About 85% of the renovation work at the Madhav temples has been completed. These ancient mythological shrines are being given a new look for which ₹12.34 crore is being spent,” said additional kumbh mela officer Vivek Chaturvedi.

The Dwadash Madhav temples were being renovated while preserving their original structure, the official said.

“Theme-based entrance gates, murals, signages made from red sandstone, satsang bhawans, benches to sit on, proper flooring, drinking water arrangements, toilets, boundary walls and greenery are being developed on these temple premises. Religious and spiritual symbols are also being painted on the premises,” he added.

The Madhav temples are located in many corners of the city. The Veni Madhav temple in Daraganj is considered to the presiding deity of Prayagraj.

Likewise, Akshayavat Madhav is believed to be situated in the middle of river Ganga and Yamuna even as both Anant Madhav and Asi Madhav Nagvasuki temples are in Daraganj. “Manohar Madhav is located in Johnstonganj locality, Bindu Madhav is situated near Draupadi Ghat, Sri Aadi Madhav is located in the form of water in the confluence of two rivers near Sangam. Chakra Madhav is located in Arail, Srigada Madhav is located near Cheoki railway station and Padma Madhav Vikar is located in Deoria village. Sankathar Madhav is the Sandhyavat at Jhunsi while Shankh Madhav is located in the Munshi’s garden in Chhatnag,” said Swami Hari Chaitanya Brahmachari of Tikarmafi Ashram in Jhunsi.

It is a religious belief that after the creation of the universe, Lord Brahma established the Dwadash (12) Madhav in Prayagraj. It is believed that to get the blessings of Kalpavas and holy dip in Sangam in Prayagraj, the circumambulation of these 12 Madhav temples is a must.

In Tretayuga, under the leadership of Maharishi Bharadwaj, the circumambulation of the 12 Madhav was done but in due course of time, the practice steadily took a back seat. The temples were damaged during the Mughal and British rule. After the country got its independence, Saint Prabhudutt Brahmachari started the circumambulation in the month of Magh in 1961 along with Shankaracharya Niranjan Devtirtha, Dharmasamrat Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj after searching for the Dwadash Madhavs. The practice ceased in 1987, said noted historian Yogeshwar Tiwari, a professor at the Allahabad University’s department of medieval and modern history.

However, in 1991, Swami Harichaitanya Brahmachari of Tikar Mafi Peeth (Jhunsi) started the parikrama (circumambulation) but the same also later got discontinued in few years because of lack of support from other religious bodies and administration. In Kumbh-2019, the parikrama was resumed on February 6 by the efforts of General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Hari Giri and the practice is continuing till date, he added.