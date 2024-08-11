Reservation is oxygen for PDA; no need to change its provisions: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has finally broken his silence over the Supreme Court’s “creamy layer” judgement regarding reservation and attacked the BJP government on it. After the Bahujan Samaj Praty criticised it last week and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge issued statements against it on Saturday , Akhilesh Yadav reacted on Sunday and said: “There no need to change the provisions of reservation...Reservation is oxygen for PDA (backwards, Dalits, minorities)”. SP MP Akhilesh Yadav during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.(PTI)

Akhilesh , however, made no mention of the Supreme Court. In a post in Hindi on X, Akhilesh said: “The basic objective of any kind of reservation should be the empowerment of neglected society, and not division or disintegration of that society as it violates the basic principle of reservation...‘Reservation’ is the constitutional way to empower and strengthen the exploited and deprived society, this will bring change, there is no need to change its provisions.”

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav's angry response to income query goes viral: ‘Stop this bulls**t’

Attacking the BJP in the same post he said: “The BJP government often tries to weaken the fight for reservation through its evasive statements and lawsuits and pretends to back it with lip service when it faces pressure from different segments of the PDA...The inherent thinking of the BJP has always been anti-reservation. That’s why the trust of 90% PDA community in the BJP is continuously falling. The BJP’s credibility on the issue of reservation has reached zero.”

He ended the post by saying: “For the PDA, the Constitution is ‘Sanjivani (resurrection), and reservation is ‘pranvaayu (oxygen)”.