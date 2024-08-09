Akhilesh Yadav's angry response to income query goes viral: ‘Stop this bulls**t’

During a conclave, an audience member's question sparked anger from Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav. A video clip of Akhilesh Yadav's reaction has gone viral on social media. When asked whether his family's income had changed during his political career, Akhilesh Yadav sharply responded, telling the person to "stop the bulls**t" and “go to the CBI”. Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav was asked about his income in the APN Swadesh Conclave 2024, when he answered that the CBI has his whole balance sheet if anyone wants to know (HT file)

At the APN Swadesh Conclave 2024, where Akhilesh Yadav was a guest, is heard saying in the video, “I have been under the CBI's investigation for 20 years. So if you have to check my balance sheet, go to the CBI office and the income tax office.”

Akhilesh Yadav told the person in the audience to ask the CBI and the Income Tax department but also continued to criticise them sharply for getting their facts wrong.

He added, “Whether you ask me about my income or not, please do ask those people their income, who say that mein apna jhola lekar chala jaunga (I will leave with my bag).”

The statement was an apparent dig at a speech given at a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he referred to himself as a "fakir", who would walk away with his few belongings, as he had no assets.

Akhilesh Yadav and the other panel members also questioned why his income was being asked when they were at a conclave to discuss a vision for India's growth.

In the Swadesh Conclave, Akhilesh Yadav also pointed out that the balance sheet of India's transactions with China needed to be examined as those within the country were not getting opportunities.

“Traders in our country are not able to develop because we are importing from China, why are we doing business with China - show me those numbers,” he said.