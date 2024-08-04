'Because of jungle party…’: Yogi Adityanath's fresh jibe at Akhilesh Yadav's SP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a new jab at the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party on Sunday, calling it a “jungle raj.” He claimed that under their rule, there was an “atmosphere of fear” and that people used to “avoid” travelling after sunset. While speaking to a gathering in Kushinagar, he stated that the region is now “free from terrorism, anarchy, and hooliganism,” under his government. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File)

“Because of the ‘jungle party’ (Samajwadi Party), there used to be an atmosphere of fear in this entire region, and people avoided travelling after sunset. However, terrorism, anarchy and hooliganism have ended in this region now,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Leaders from both the Samajwadi Party and BJP have recently engaged in verbal confrontations over the rape case of a minor girl in Ayodhya. On July 30, the police arrested Moid Khan, who owns a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Ayodhya district, along with his employee, Raju Khan, in connection with the crime.

According to the police, Moid Khan and Raju Khan raped the girl two months ago and recorded the act. The incident came to light when the girl was discovered to be pregnant during a medical examination.

Stir over Ayodhya rape case

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that Moid Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and part of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's team.

On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath criticised the Samajwadi Party in the UP assembly, stating, “This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from SP and is a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him.”

The chief minister had visited the girl's family last week.

On Saturday, the Ayodhya district administration demolished Khan's bakery. District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh earlier informed PTI that the bakery was illegally constructed over a pond.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on Sunday that the perpetrators of the Ayodhya rape case would face such severe punishment that it would be remembered by their future generations.

Criticising the Samajwadi Party, Pathak accused the SP of having hooliganism and anarchy ingrained in its DNA. Last week, the party had called for DNA testing of the accused.