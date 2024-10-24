Retd IAS officer scammed off 98 lakh

A retired IAS officer was allegedly cheated off ₹98 lakh by a couple who promised to help him secure licence for liquor shops, in Lucknow, police said. The complainant said that the man promised to help him open three liquor shops. (For representation)

Hari Prasad, who lives in Vipul Khand, Gomti Nagar and retired from the post of special secretary in 2017, told police that on May 2, he met one Rakesh Sharma who introduced himself as a former police officer.

“He said that he knew me from before and took my mobile number and home address and left, saying that he would meet me at home someday, but the very next day he came over with his wife Shakuntala Sharma,” the FIR read.

“After the victim gave his written complaint, Gomti Nagar police on Wednesday registered an FIR under multiple BNS sections,” said SHO Gomti Nagar Rajesh Tripathi adding that an investigation was started.

Singh explained that during their conversation, the man promised to help him open three liquor shops. Sharma, according to Singh, claimed that he owned 84 liquor stores and even had a good hold in the excise department.

Singh said Sharma promised him two liquor stores on Shah Najaf Road and one at Vrindavan Yojna on Raebareli Road. In the name of application and allotment, Sharma took a cheque of ₹22.62 lakh and cash worth ₹75.50 lakh between May 5 and September 30 from Singh,” he added.