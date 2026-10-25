Revised 4 am to 10 pm darshan timings at Ram temple from Nov 1

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Sunday revised daily Seva and Darshan timings of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman to come into effect from November 1 in view of the changing season.

Currently, the Ram temple’s doors open at 3:45 am and close at 10:30 pm. (HT file)

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Currently, the sanctum doors open at 3:45 am and close at 10:30 pm. Under the revised winter schedule, they will open at 4:00 am and close at 10:00 pm. Temple’s chief priest Acharya Keshav said “Mangala Aarti” will now be performed from 4:30 am to 4:40 am, compared to 4 am earlier.

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The sanctum sanctorum will then remain closed from 4:40 am to 6:30 am. “Shringar Aarti” will commence at 6:30 am, while darshan for devotees will begin at 7 am.

Ram Lalla’s midday Vishram has been extended from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, compared to 12:30 pm to 12:55 pm earlier. After prescribed seva including priests’ entry and “Alp Bhog,” darshan will resume at 1:35 pm and continue till 4 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Doors will again remain closed from 4 pm to 4:10 pm, after which darshan will continue till 6:45 pm. “Sandhya Aarti” will be performed at 7 pm and darshan will continue till 8 pm. Thereafter, darshan will resume from 8:30 pm till 10 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doors will again remain closed from 4 pm to 4:10 pm, after which darshan will continue till 6:45 pm. “Sandhya Aarti” will be performed at 7 pm and darshan will continue till 8 pm. Thereafter, darshan will resume from 8:30 pm till 10 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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Trust appoints media spokesperson

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has appointed Subhash Chandra Singh as its media spokesperson. The appointment has been made to streamline media communication related to Ram temple construction, rituals, darshan arrangements and Trust activities.

Singh will be authorised to issue official statements and brief the media on behalf of the Trust. Trust sources said the decision was taken to ensure factual and authorised information reaches the public and to avoid confusion due to unofficial statements.

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The Trust is overseeing the construction and management of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. With the increasing footfall of devotees and ongoing second-phase construction works, media queries have increased, necessitating a dedicated spokesperson.

Subhash Chandra Singh has been associated with the temple movement and is known for close coordination with Trust officials. A native of Jaunpur, Singh resides in Lucknow. Now, he has relocated to Ayodhya.