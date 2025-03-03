Roadside parking to attract challans, bus drivers face salary cuts in Lucknow

To enhance Lucknow’s traffic management, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob carried out a surprise inspection on Sunday at various locations, including Ayodhya Road Kamta, Matiyari, BBD, Tiwariganj and Kanpur Road Nadarganj. During the inspection, she instructed the officials to enforce an immediate ban on roadside vehicle parking. Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob conducting a surprise inspection on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

“If vehicles are found parked on the road, it should be ensured that a challan (financial penalty) is issued immediately. If drivers and conductors are caught parking the buses and picking up passengers outside the Kamta bus stand, a penalty should be imposed by deducting salary of the concerned person,” she said.

During the inspection of BBD intersection, Jacob stated that to ease movement of school children, the foot over bridge will be constructed by Lucknow Development Authority, after approval from the infrastructure fund. While giving instructions to the concerned officials of LESA, she said that some electric poles installed on the road are creating obstruction in traffic movement and should be removed immediately.

She instructed that PWD must take up the task of widening of roads at the specified locations and ensure the completion of any necessary road cuts immediately. Jacob also directed the project director of NHAI to complete the road works on Kanpur Road (Nadarganj) by increasing the manpower and machinery. Additionally, she instructed the concerned officers present to divert heavy vehicles away from Junabag.

During the inspection, she also instructed the concerned officers present to free the roads from illegal encroachments by carrying out a drive so that commuters can get relief from traffic jams. On this occasion, municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh, NHAI and PWD and other concerned officers were present.