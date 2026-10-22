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12,000 crore project: Prayagraj metro DPR revised, airport link added; state nod awaited

The revised plan proposes two corridors: Shantipuram to Cheoki in Naini and Jhunsi to the airport via Bamrauli and the proposed Aero City area. The second corridor has been extended to the airport to improve connectivity.

Published on: Oct 22, 2026, 22:41:23 IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
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A revised detailed project report (DPR) for a conventional metro rail network in Prayagraj has been submitted by RITES Limited, a PSU under the ministry of railways, to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC). The estimated 12,000 crore project awaits state government approval before being forwarded to the Centre for clearance, officials informed on Thursday.

For representation only (Sourced)
For representation only (Sourced)

The revised plan proposes two corridors: Shantipuram to Cheoki in Naini and Jhunsi to the airport via Bamrauli and the proposed Aero City area. The second corridor has been extended to the airport to improve connectivity.

A key feature is a proposed metro interchange at Parade, where the two corridors will intersect and connect with a ropeway station, creating a multimodal transport hub.

The project has undergone several revisions. An initial DPR proposed a conventional metro system, followed by a MetroLite plan featuring 39 smaller stations and lighter infrastructure. Following suggestions from UPMRC, RITES conducted a fresh survey last year and prepared the revised DPR for a conventional metro network.

Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) vice-chairman Rishi Raj said the revised DPR includes extending the Jhunsi-Bamrauli corridor to the airport. The project will require state and central government approvals for clearance and funding, he added.

 
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