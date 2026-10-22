20-crore hostel proposal offers little relief as RMLNLU row simmers

: A dispute between students and the administration of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU) has intensified, with students on Wednesday rejecting the university’s response to their October 12 representation and warning that their protest would continue if their concerns remained unresolved.

Students said joint registrar Sanjay Diwakar’s assurance that engineers would inspect water quality and cooler safety on October 14 remained unfulfilled even after seven days. (Sourced)

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The administration uploaded its reply on October 20, following a discussion with students on October 13. Students alleged that several issues remained unaddressed and that assurances given during the meeting were not reflected in the response.

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Overcrowding in the girls’ hostel remains a major flashpoint. Students proposed shifting some residents to the university’s Type-5 residences, while the administration said a proposal for a new hostel, estimated to cost ₹20 crore, had been sent to the government six months ago, with approval expected shortly.

Students also flagged drinking water and electrical safety concerns. The administration’s figures show six water coolers for 260 undergraduate boys and six for 200 postgraduate boys. The girls’ hostel, with 42 rooms, also has six coolers, reportedly serving 70-80 students per cooler.

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{{^usCountry}} Students said joint registrar Sanjay Diwakar’s assurance that engineers would inspect water quality and cooler safety on October 14 remained unfulfilled even after seven days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students said joint registrar Sanjay Diwakar’s assurance that engineers would inspect water quality and cooler safety on October 14 remained unfulfilled even after seven days. {{/usCountry}}

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The administration cited two doctors working four-hour shifts, a psychologist visiting twice weekly and a 24-hour ambulance. Students, however, demanded clarity on nursing cover and tetanus availability.

On Friday, students plan to submit their proposed student body constitution to vice-chancellor Amar Pal Singh, registrar Keshav Kumar and joint registrar Sanjay Diwakar, seeking fresh talks. They warned of continuing their protest if dialogue was denied or their recommendations rejected.

University spokesperson Shashank Shekhar said, “The University administration remains open to constructive dialogue with students. Their concerns and proposals will receive due consideration in accordance with applicable rules and procedures.

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