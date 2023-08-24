News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lawlessness, anarchy prevail in U.P: Akhilesh

Lawlessness, anarchy prevail in U.P: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 24, 2023 12:26 AM IST

He listed several incidents of crime to make his point about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Targeting the BJP government in the state, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the law-and-order situation was at the lowest ebb in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press release Akhilesh said the criminals were having a field day and the state government had no control over them. He said the administration had virtually surrendered to the criminals and lawlessness and anarchy were at their top in the state.

He said a student leader of Navapur-Chayanpur was shot dead while a Dalit student was stabbed to death in Banda. He listed several other incidents of crime to make his point about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Akhilesh said the chief minister was, however, making false claims in other states about how safe women in U.P were.

