Sambhal exodus a BJP lie: Akhilesh

A day after the judicial commission set up to probe last year’s violence in Sambhal submitted its report to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the UP government, alleging that it had failed to instil confidence among the people during its rule so far. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“The propaganda of exodus being spread by the BJP and their allies in UP is actually the biggest failure of the 9-year-old BJP government: At the mental level, it means that the BJP government could not instil confidence in the people. At the social level, it means that the BJP government could not bring harmony in the society due to its communal politics of hatred. At the economic level, it means that the BJP government could not provide employment to the people,” Yadav alleged in his post on X.

“At the employment level, it means that the BJP government gave more work to the people of Gujarat in business and contracts than to the people of UP. Therefore, people had to leave for other states in search of work, feeling hopeless. At the policy and planning level, it means that the skill mapping of the BJP government did not yield any results and people were forced to leave in search of livelihood,” he further said.

“At the demographic level, this means that the BJP government could not bring about balanced development in UP. At the national level, this means that the BJP government could not provide a positive environment to the billionaires, nor could it give any assurance to those hoping for an improvement in their standard of living, nor could it build international level educational institutes,” the SP chief alleged.

“The truth is that whoever is spreading the lie of exodus is neither a well-wisher of UP nor of the people of the state. Such false propaganda by the BJP deeply hurts the image of UP and investors do not come to invest. The residents of UP should understand who is trying to tarnish the image of the state and at whose behest this is being done. The truth is that double engines prove to be good only when they move in one direction and not when they are face to face,” he further alleged.

Earlier on Thursday, the three-member judicial commission headed by Justice (Retd) Devendra Kumar Arora, a former Allahabad high court judge, submitted its two-part probe report on the November 2024 violence in Sambhal to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a senior official said.

At least four people were killed and several others injured in the violence that erupted near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24 last year during a protest against a court-ordered survey of the Mughal era mosque, which the Hindu side claims was built after razing a Harihar temple.