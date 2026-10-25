Scrub typhus testing picks up amid seasonal infections

Doctors in Lucknow are increasingly considering scrub typhus testing in patients with persistent fever, as its symptoms overlap with those of dengue, malaria and other seasonal infections. At King George’s Medical University (KGMU), a spike in scrub typhus cases has been reported over the past week, with 8-10 of the 40-45 samples tested daily returning positive results.

Scrub typhus is an acute infectious disease caused by the bacterium Orientia tsutsugamushi and transmitted to humans through the bites of infected larval mites, commonly known as chiggers. (For representation)

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More than 80 cases were reported by government and private hospitals in Lucknow between January 1 and October 24, 2026, with most cases recorded during June and September, when vegetation is typically dense, said Yogesh Raghuwanshi, district health education and information officer at the chief medical officer’s office.

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Scrub typhus is an acute infectious disease caused by the bacterium Orientia tsutsugamushi and transmitted to humans through the bites of infected larval mites, commonly known as chiggers.

Dr Sheetal Verma of KGMU’s microbiology department said the infection had been reported more frequently in some districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and was increasingly being considered while evaluating patients with fever in Lucknow.

The mites are found in grassy areas, shrubs and places with dense vegetation. Experts said increased humidity and vegetation during and after the monsoon could create favourable conditions for these mites, potentially increasing the risk of exposure and infection.

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{{^usCountry}} Doctors have not identified a specific period when scrub typhus cases begin to rise. However, cases can emerge during and after the monsoon because of changing weather conditions, experts said. The seasonal overlap with dengue and malaria makes it important to consider scrub typhus when patients have persistent or unexplained fever. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors have not identified a specific period when scrub typhus cases begin to rise. However, cases can emerge during and after the monsoon because of changing weather conditions, experts said. The seasonal overlap with dengue and malaria makes it important to consider scrub typhus when patients have persistent or unexplained fever. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Verma said greater awareness among doctors and improved availability of diagnostic facilities could also explain why more cases were being identified.

Common symptoms include high fever, headache and body aches. Some patients may develop a rash or an eschar, a dark, scab-like lesion at the bite site, although its absence does not rule out the infection.

Delayed diagnosis and treatment can lead to serious complications affecting the lungs, kidneys and other organs. Since its symptoms resemble those of several seasonal infections, doctors recommend testing when clinically indicated.

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According to experts, key preventive measures include avoiding overgrown vegetation, wearing protective clothing and using insect repellents. People should keep their surroundings clean, avoid sitting directly on the ground in areas with dense vegetation and seek medical attention if they develop persistent fever. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent serious complications.

Nationwide figures

Reported scrub typhus cases in India rose from 32,364 in 2022 to 55,077 in 2023, 70,366 in 2024 and 86,895 in 2025, according to data cited by the Union health ministry. A further 10,861 cases were reported till March 6, 2026.

A disease with a history

Scrub typhus is endemic in parts of Asia and the western Pacific, including India. A historical review published in 2020 documented an early description of an illness consistent with scrub typhus in China in 313 AD, while a similar illness was described in Japan in 1810.

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These historical accounts indicate where illnesses resembling scrub typhus were documented but do not establish the precise geographical origin of the bacterium.