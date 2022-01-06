Security lapse: UP minister leads prayers in Varanasi for long life of PM

A day after “security lapse” led Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cut short his Punjab visit, state tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari along with locals offered prayers to Baba Kaal Bhairav and wished for the long life of their local MP.

“Today the people of Kashi offered prayers to Kashi’s Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav and performed his aarti wishing for the long life of their MP and Prime Minister Modi. The prayers were meant to negate all conspiracies against the PM,” Tiwari said.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi alleged that it was a deliberate attempt by the Congress government in Punjab to stop PM’s visit.

In a “major security lapse”, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

PM was stuck among protesters on the flyover for 20 minutes and the SPG brought him back to the airport safely with great difficulty.

Also, a “havan” was performed at Sarangnath temple under the leadership of mandal president of BJP’s Sarnath Mandal Ajit Singh for PM’s long life.

Several BJP leaders, including Jagdish Tripathi, councilor Madan Dubey, Surendra Rajbhar, Vinod Pandey, mandal general secretary Harishchandra, Pooja Singh, Vinay Pandey, Indu Gupta, Poonam Pandey, Devendra Singh, Ajay Sonkar, Ramprasad Rajbhar were present.

In Varanasi, several BJP leaders, including Somnath Vishwakarma, staged a protest and burnt an effigy of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.