Bangladeshi woman visits UP lover after meeting him on Facebook, both ‘flee back’

In another Seema Haider-like case, a woman named Julie from Bangladesh travelled to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh to marry her lover, Ajay, whom she had initially met on Facebook. However, the duo fled back to Bangladesh after Julie allegedly lured Ajay under the guise of renewing her visa, news agency ANI reported. The man's mother has written to SSP Moradabad requesting him to ensure his son's safety and bring him back to India.(Representative image)

As per the man’s mother, after reaching Bangladesh, Julie sent her Ajay’s haunting photographs, depicting him soaked in blood, sparking panic after which she submitted an application to Moradabad police, requesting to ensure her son’s safety. Moradabad Police is investigating the matter. “Ajay's mother gave an application to SSP Moradabad requesting him to save his son and bring him back. An investigation is being done in this regard,” the Moradabad police said, as quoted by ANI.

Seema Haider-like case

The case is partly similar to another UP incident involving a Pakistani national Seema Haider, who crossed the border to live with her partner Sachin Meena in Greater Noida. She, along with her four children, allegedly smuggled themselves into India in May after meeting Sachin via the online game PUBG.

She was arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police on July 4, for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children. On Monday, the couple and two of the children were quizzed by UP anti-terrorism squad (UP-ATS) over national security concerns. “The duo was questioned for hours on Tuesday. Haider was asked about her kin in Pakistan and claims that her uncle and brother were in the Pakistan army. She denied the claims, and said her brother was preparing for recruitment to the army,” said an ATS source, asking not to be named. The identity and other documents are being verified and an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the possibility of Haider being a spy.

