Seers resolve to call cow as ‘Rama’ now

PRAYAGRAJ: Seers attending the Magh Mela here have demanded that the cow be granted the status of ‘Mother of the Nation’ and have resolved to henceforth address cows as ‘Rama’, with ‘Ra’ standing for ‘Rashtra’ (nation) and ‘Ma’ for ‘Mata’ (mother). Saints with the list of the proposals passed by them at the ‘Gau Sansad’ at the annual religious fair of Magh Mela-2024 on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj. (HT)

These two proposals were among the 21 passed by the saints at the ‘Gau Sansad’ held at Magh Mela camp of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Uttarakhand’s Jyotish Peeth

The ongoing 54-day annual religious fair of Magh Mela-2024 started with Makar Sankranti bathing on January 15 and would conclude with the Maha Shivratri bathing on March 8.

During the ‘Gau Sansad’, the saints unanimously decided that from now onwards they would address cows as ‘Rama’. Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati said ‘Ra’ would mean nation and ‘Ma’ would mean mother.

The saints also resolved that if their demands raised through these proposals were not met, a big agitation would be launched on February 17.

The proposals passed by the saints include establishing a ‘Rashtriya Rama Gau Bhakt Aayog’ with the help of cow devotees. This Aayog will identify all the cows in the country through DNA testing, get them registered and declare a protocol for treating them from ‘nav samvatsar’ (Hindu New Year).

The ‘Gau Sansad’ appealed to the government to declare the cow as the ‘Mother of the Nation’. The saints resolved that the central government should form a separate ‘cow ministry’ and the bovines should not come under the animal husbandry ministry .

Cow and their progeny should be removed from the state list of the Indian Constitution and be included in the central list. Those who consume beef should be ostracized. People should vote for the candidate who gives an affidavit along with his manifesto that as soon as the government is formed, the first decision will be to give respect and protection to the cow. As soon as the cow got the honour of the ‘Mother of the Nation’, the first thing the saint community would do is take the cow’s milk to Ayodhya and offer it to Ram Lalla there, the seers said.

The government was requested to free encroached upon land and make it available to cows for grazing.

The ‘Gau Sansad’ also passed a proposal that in the upcoming Maha Kumbh-2025, one ‘Gaudham’ should be set up in each sectors of the tent city that would come up for the mega religious fair on the banks of Sangam and grains be collected for the cows so that it could be given to them at major Hindu pilgrimage sites.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand asked the saints and the Sanatan community to support the ‘Gau Sansad’. He said that the aim was to ensure that the cow was given the status of ‘Mother of the Nation’

The seers present in the ‘Gau Sansad ’included Shringeri Shankaracharya’s representative Sundaram, Harshanand, Gopal, Kalidas, Suryacharya, Gobar Gopal, Paramahansacharya from Ayodhya, Avadhoot Ramayani from Gujarat, Brahmanand and Acharya Yogendra from Haryana, Nirmaldas from Rajasthan, Mahendra Bhargava and Jagadishanand from Madhya Pradesh, among others.

Some other proposals passed at ‘Gau Sansad’:

The word ‘Gaudham’ should be used instead of ‘Gaushala’ for cow shelters.

Cow’s milk should be provided in the midday meal to all children up to 12 years of age.

By making a law, a complete ban should be imposed on hybrid and foreign varieties of cows.

There should be a provision for awarding death penalty to those who kill cows .