Selection of Tharu girls shows fairness of recruitment: CM

Schemes could not reach remote areas in the past but the residents of those places were getting jobs now, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at a programme at Lok Bhavan where appointment letters were distributed to 2,425 mukhya sevikas and 13 pharmacists.

The selection of girls of the Tharu tribe is a living example of the fairness of the recruitment process, he said. The programme was organised under the aegis of the women and child development department.

The chief minister noted that during the distribution of appointment letters, he saw the youth of districts like Azamgarh, Amroha, Shamli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj got opportunities.

“At the same time, girls of the Tharu tribe were selected from the forests of Lakhimpur Kheri and Dudhwa National Park, which shows the transparency of this process,” he said.

“Two Tharu daughters have been selected in the list, which proves that talent is everywhere, they just need opportunity,” he said.

If a girl from Azamgarh, Amroha, Bijnor, Shamli, Lalitpur, Jalaun or Sonbhadra is selected, then it is clear that talent was there too and the process was fair, he said.

The CM told the beneficiaries: “Your selection proves that there is no limit to talent. The success of daughters coming from remote areas is a symbol of UP’s progress.”