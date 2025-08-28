Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Selection of Tharu girls shows fairness of recruitment: CM

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 04:28 am IST

The selection of girls of the Tharu tribe is a living example of the fairness of the recruitment process, he said. The programme was organised under the aegis of the women and child development department.

: Schemes could not reach remote areas in the past but the residents of those places were getting jobs now, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said at a programme at Lok Bhavan where appointment letters were distributed to 2,425 mukhya sevikas and 13 pharmacists.

chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)
chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

The selection of girls of the Tharu tribe is a living example of the fairness of the recruitment process, he said. The programme was organised under the aegis of the women and child development department.

The chief minister noted that during the distribution of appointment letters, he saw the youth of districts like Azamgarh, Amroha, Shamli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj got opportunities.

“At the same time, girls of the Tharu tribe were selected from the forests of Lakhimpur Kheri and Dudhwa National Park, which shows the transparency of this process,” he said.

“Two Tharu daughters have been selected in the list, which proves that talent is everywhere, they just need opportunity,” he said.

If a girl from Azamgarh, Amroha, Bijnor, Shamli, Lalitpur, Jalaun or Sonbhadra is selected, then it is clear that talent was there too and the process was fair, he said.

The CM told the beneficiaries: “Your selection proves that there is no limit to talent. The success of daughters coming from remote areas is a symbol of UP’s progress.”

News / Cities / Lucknow / Selection of Tharu girls shows fairness of recruitment: CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On