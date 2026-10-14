Silt, ruins and rising debts: The aftermath of Faizullaganj floods

The water has receded, but the devastation remains. In nearly 20 colonies of Faizullaganj, families returning from rented rooms and temporary shelters are finding beds caked in silt, clothes and utensils ruined, electrical appliances rendered useless and homes that once held their life savings reduced to scenes of destruction. For many, the flood has left behind not just damaged houses but debts, lost belongings and an uncertain road to recovery.

As flood-hit families return from rented rooms to homes filled with silt and ruined belongings in Faizullaganj, skin allergies and mounting repair costs add to their woes. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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In Nandpuram Colony, under Faizullaganj-II ward, the task of returning home has brought fresh distress. After days away from their houses, residents are confronting the damage left by the floodwater. Household belongings lie ruined, leaving families to reckon with the cost of replacing the essentials they spent years acquiring. For one family, the loss extends to a newly purchased car that had barely covered 500 km before floodwater submerged it up to the roof.

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“People had invested their life savings to build a home. Today, that very home has been reduced to ruins. The government must show sensitivity in this hour of distress,” said Nandpuram resident Manna Lal Mishra.

In Krishna Lok Colony, the sight of damaged homes has brought its own anguish. Several houses that remained locked for weeks suffered extensive damage. Shaqil, a watchman at Galla Mandi, had stayed back to guard his house while his family was away. But when the water receded, he found that the home he had been trying to protect had suffered extensive damage.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was guarding my house while my family was away. Now when the water receded, I saw nothing left which I was guarding for,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was guarding my house while my family was away. Now when the water receded, I saw nothing left which I was guarding for,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The suffering has extended beyond damaged homes and lost possessions. Residents who waded through stagnant floodwater while moving to safer places or returning to their houses have reported skin allergies. Abdul Hadi, who sells household goods by moving from street to street, said blisters had appeared on his skin after he tried to retrieve belongings during the flooding.

“Planning schemes is not the issue right now. First, the chief minister must officially declare the Faizullaganj flooding a disaster, assess the losses suffered by the victims and announce compensation. Most people built their houses by taking bank loans. Their homes have suffered extensive damage and their entire household belongings have been destroyed. Compensation must be announced for every affected family,” said social activist and Faizullaganj resident Mamta Tripathi.

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Former corporator Jaglal Yadav, who addressed a press conference on Wednesday, said his team had been visiting affected localities to assess residents’ needs and document their losses.

Residents have demanded compensation for each affected family and warned of a major protest if their demands are not met. They want the assessment to cover not only damage to houses but also household belongings and other assets destroyed in the flooding.