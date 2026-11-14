SNA Foundation Day: Yogi proposes ‘One District, One Art’, seeks cultural bodies’ participation

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday proposed a ‘One District, One Art’ initiative to give regional artists a wider platform, drawing on the state’s experience with the One District, One Product and One District, One Cuisine schemes.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the 63rd Foundation Day celebration of UP Sangeet Natak Akademi. (Sourced)

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Speaking at the 63rd Foundation Day celebration of Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, he urged the leadership of the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi, Bharatendu Natya Academy, Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan, State Lalit Kala Akademi and other cultural bodies to collaborate and bring regional artists into public spaces.

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He suggested organising regular performances at designated public spaces across districts to give artists wider exposure, livelihood opportunities and a platform to showcase local theatrical, musical and instrumental traditions.

Addressing young artists at the event, the chief minister encouraged them to use digital tools, social media and artificial intelligence to expand their reach. However, he cautioned them against losing touch with their cultural roots, classical training and the foundational wisdom imparted by their gurus.

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{{^usCountry}} Adityanath also directed additional chief secretary (tourism and culture) Amrit Abhijat to address manpower shortages in the culture department without delay. He suggested setting up dedicated selection committees and offering appropriate age relaxations or weightage to ensure vacancies were filled promptly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adityanath also directed additional chief secretary (tourism and culture) Amrit Abhijat to address manpower shortages in the culture department without delay. He suggested setting up dedicated selection committees and offering appropriate age relaxations or weightage to ensure vacancies were filled promptly. {{/usCountry}}

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Safeguarding traditional heritage was vital to fulfilling the vision of a developed nation, he said, calling for efforts to protect endangered musical instruments and indigenous art forms.

Reflecting on the state’s cultural legacy, the chief minister said regions such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Kairana, Rampur, Sahaswan, Shahjahanpur and Etah had given distinct identities to Indian classical music. He paid tribute to stalwarts such as Pandit Birju Maharaj, Guru Achchan Maharaj, Girija Devi and Begum Akhtar, while highlighting folk traditions including Braj’s Rasleela, Awadh’s Ramleela, Purvanchal’s Birha and Kajri, and Bundelkhand’s Alha and Rai.

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