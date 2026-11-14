Adityanath to launch distribution of 25 lakh tablets to students on November 15

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the distribution of 25 lakh tablets to students pursuing higher education in various institutions across the state at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow on Sunday (November 15). Nearly 50,000 tablets are likely to be distributed in his presence. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

“The distribution of 2.5 million (25 lakh) tablets will commence on November 15. The programme will involve students from Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur and Unnao, with approximately 50,000 students from around 300 educational institutions participating,” said Akanksha Rana, special secretary, IT and electronics department, and managing director, UPDESCO.

The chief minister had inaugurated the distribution of devices under the scheme on December 25, 2021, at Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Over the past five years, more than 60 lakh youths have benefited from the scheme, including 37.25 lakh smartphones and 22.75 lakh tablets.

The state government has decided to distribute an additional 25 lakh tablets in 2026-27, and the process of supplying and distributing them across the state’s districts has begun. There is no income or age limit for eligible students under the scheme, enabling those from diverse social and economic backgrounds to access digital resources.

The infrastructure and industrial development department is the nodal department.

The Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme was launched to make Uttar Pradesh digitally empowered and technologically advanced and connect its youth with digital resources. Students enrolled in institutions affiliated with universities, boards, societies and councils within the state are eligible. The scheme covers diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate, technical, vocational, medical, engineering, management, skill development, paramedical, nursing, pharmacy and other approved courses.

Beneficiaries include students covered under the departments of higher education, technical education, vocational and technical education (diploma), skill development, medical education, basic education (D.El.Ed), Ayush, agriculture and agricultural education, and research. The scheme also covers students at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), nursing and paramedical institutions, persons with disabilities, skilled workers registered on the Seva Mitra portal, and beneficiaries of MSME initiatives such as the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and One District One Product (ODOP) training scheme. Students at Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University and central universities established in Uttar Pradesh are also covered.

The tablets come with mobile applications such as Infosys Springboard, Adhyayan and Yuva Sathi pre-installed through Mobile Device Management (MDM). They also provide access to educational content covering approximately 18,000 courses offered by Infosys.