Society cannot be empowered by ignoring women, says CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called for recognising the inherent talents of women, urging society to go beyond merely empowering them. CM Yogi inaugurated the Baba Gorakhnath Kripa milk producer organisation and seven milk chilling centres in Gorakhpur

Addressing a gathering at the Baba Gambhir Nath auditorium here, CM Yogi stated, “A society cannot be strong and self-reliant by neglecting half its population,” underscoring the critical role of women in shaping the nation’s future.

He inaugurated the Baba Gorakhnath Kripa milk producer organisation and seven milk chilling centres under the state rural livelihood mission, encouraging women to take full advantage of government welfare schemes to create success stories.

Referring to the success of Bundelkhand’s Balini milk producer company, which collects 33 lakh litres of milk per day, CM Yogi urged the women of purvanchal region to surpass this milestone, with abundant opportunities available to them.

During the event, the CM also unveiled plans for a ready-made garment factory in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA), aimed at training and employing women in garment manufacturing to boost their careers.

CM Yogi also visited self-help group (SHG) stalls, flagged off Prerna vehicles and milk vans, and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment through skill development and financial support.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan, present at the event, commended CM Yogi’s efforts, saying, “Women’s dreams deserve to flourish, and CM Yogi is laying the foundation to make them a reality.”

CM delights schoolchildren on picnic

CM Yogi displayed a rare, heartwarming moment of spontaneity on Saturday as he delighted a group of schoolchildren on a picnic near the Circuit House in Gorakhpur.

Despite a busy schedule, the CM was drawn to the cheerful laughter and excited shouts of children at Ambedkar Park. Breaking away from his official agenda, he walked over to the children, stepping out of protocol to engage with them. He exchanged smiles, shook hands, and offered his blessings.