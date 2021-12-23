Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Some see politics of Uttar Pradesh through prism of caste, religion: PM Modi in Varanasi

When I talk about the double power of double engine government, some people get heartburn, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an interaction in Varanasi on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen. (ANI PHOTO)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 08:12 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Opposition parties and said the motto “sabka saath, sabka vikas” had never been part of the dictionary of the people who saw the politics of Uttar Pradesh only through the prism of caste, creed and religion.

Instead, their dictionary contains “mafiavad” and “parivarvad”, he said.

“For us, the priority is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas,” PM Modi said.

Modi also said, “Some people have heartburn when I talk about double power of double engine (BJP governments at Centre and in the state) and double development in Kashi and Uttar Pradesh. These are the people who saw the politics of Uttar Pradesh only through the prism of caste, creed, and religion. These people never wanted UP to develop, to have a modern identity. Schools, colleges, hospitals, roads, water, electricity, houses of the poor, gas connections, toilets, which have been built under sabka saath, sabka vikas, they do not consider these as development.”

PM Modi also alleged that those thinking of selfish gains are not liking the development of the state.

RELATED STORIES

“They have an objection to the development of Purvanchal and works for Baba Vishwanath Dham. I have been told that last Sunday, 1.50 lakh pilgrims reached for darshan of Baba Vishwanath Dham,” PM Modi said.

Those who pushed UP backward, their anger will further increase as people from all over the state are standing with the double engine government and giving their blessings, PM Modi said.

The difference between what the people of UP got during the earlier governments and what the people of the state are getting from our government today is clear, he said.

“We are also increasing the heritage in UP, we are developing the state,” PM Modi added.

