CJP news LIVE updates: Delhi Police summons Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to Crime Branch office

Neha Bora plea to be heard in Delhi HC today

The Delhi high court will hear today a plea filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora challenging a Delhi Police notice asking her to execute a ‘peace bond’ before a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM).

Bora, who has been at the forefront of protests against alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has sought the quashing of the notice and directions to the police not to take any coercive action against her.

Das, Ranka renew demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation after release

Hours after walking out of Tihar Jail late on Wednesday, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared in a video holding the Indian flag and reiterated their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, signalling that their release had not brought an end to the broader campaign against the voter-roll overhaul.

The two were released after spending more than a week in custody, amid heightened restrictions on protests over the contentious revision of electoral rolls.

Das and Ranka had been lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site that has recently been stripped of its designated status.

A Special Executive Magistrate ordered their release after accepting sureties on their behalf. The two also undertook not to organise further demonstrations at the site.