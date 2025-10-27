Son, nephew held for killing Mathura man who sexually abused daughters

A man was attacked with a sword and shot dead by his minor son and nephew in a village under Kosi Kalan police station of Mathura district on Sunday. Police said the accused were allegedly angered by the father’s sexual harassment of his own daughters and the sisters of the minors.

“The deceased, Pawan Kumar, in his 40s, had moved here from Deeg district in Rajasthan. His wife had died about a decade ago, and he had a criminal past, including a conviction for sexual assault seven years ago,” informed superintendent of police (rural) at Mathura, Suresh Chandra Rawat. A case is being registered at Kosi Kalan police station on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother, he stated.

The accused are the minor son, aged about 15, and his cousin, aged 17, and are in police custody. They will be tried under juvenile laws, Rawat added. “The minor son had been living with his tau (uncle) in Deeg along with his cousin. The deceased had been sexually exploiting his two daughters, who were studying in a hostel in Deeg.”

The daughters told police that their father forcibly brought them back from the hostel, which agitated the minor son and his cousin. They attacked Pawan Kumar with a sword and then shot him dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.