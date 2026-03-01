Bijnor , Police have arrested four people, including a man and his two brothers, for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery worth crores of rupees from his father-in-law's house in Nahtaur area here, officials said on Saturday. Son-in-law among four held for looting bullion trader in UP's Bijnor

The police also arrested a goldsmith in connection with the case and recovered the stolen ornaments along with cash.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prakash Kumar said the theft took place on February 25. Santosh Verma, a local bullion trader, lodged a complaint on February 26 alleging that his son-in-law, Naveen Chauhan, who lived with the family, had drugged them.

According to the complaint, Chauhan mixed intoxicants into the tea served to Verma, his wife and his daughter. Once they fell unconscious, he stole a large quantity of gold jewellery and 40 kilogram of silver.

Based on the complaint a case registered and a probe was initiated.

ting on a tip-off, police teams intercepted Chauhan, his brother Kunal and an accomplice, Shivam Chauhan, at the Begrajpur bus stand on Saturday.

The police also recovered 2.173 kilogram of gold jewellery, a 50-gram gold biscuit, a 10-gram gold coin and ₹2.80 in cash from their possession. Four narcotic pills were also found.

During interrogation, Chauhan confessed to the crime. He told the police that he stole the keys from under a pillow after his in-laws fell unconscious. His brothers, Kunal and Shivam Chauhan, were also involved in the plan.

The police subsequently arrested a goldsmith, Shivam Saini, who had allegedly purchased 23.5 kg of the stolen silver for ₹23 lakh. The silver was melted into bars, the police said.

Saini had given Naveen an advance of ₹5.30 lakh, the gold biscuit and the gold coin as part of the transaction. Further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.