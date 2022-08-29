Soul can’t be mortgaged to technology: CM Yogi
Human intelligence is also very important along with artificial intelligence. The best use of technology is when it is coupled with sensitive willpower, said Uttar Pradesh chief minister.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that while technology is needed for people, sensitivity is indispensable for public welfare and development.
“The soul cannot be mortgaged to technology. Human intelligence is also very important along with artificial intelligence. The best use of technology is when it is coupled with sensitive willpower,” he said after unveiling the statue of Prem Narayan Srivastava, manager of National Education Society at the Mahatma Gandhi College campus in Gorakhpur on Sunday. He also inaugurated the renovated auditorium and ‘prerak parishad’, the senior citizen building.
“Youth of U.P. are most energetic. Today wherever we go in the country or abroad, UP’s youths are seen full of confidence and eager to contribute to the state’s development. Several programmes have been launched to make the youths technically competent and efficient,” he said.
“We want that every student, contributes to the interest of the society and the nation as per the objective of the National Education Policy to achieve the national goal of economic self-reliance. Prime Minister’s Mudra Yojana, Digital Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana in Uttar Pradesh, ODOP scheme are motivating youths to move forward. It is the responsibility of every educational institution to make all students aware of welfare schemes,” he said.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
