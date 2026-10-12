SP claims duplicate voters in 100 UP seats, seeks statewide purge

LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday mounted an offensive over the integrity of Uttar Pradesh’s electoral rolls, alleging the presence of thousands of duplicate voters across 100 assembly constituencies and demanded immediate intervention by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The memorandum stated that the SP’s verification exercise in 100 assembly segments revealed a large number of duplicate entries. (Pic for representation)

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The party called upon the chief electoral officer (CEO) of UP to order a thorough scrutiny of the electoral rolls in all 403 assembly segments and remove duplicate names so that the forthcoming assembly polls remain free from any suspicion of manipulation.

Submitting a memorandum to the CEO, SP state unit president Shyam Lal Pal demanded a booth-level scrutiny across all 403 Vidhan Sabha segments to eliminate duplicate names and safeguard the fairness of the upcoming polls.

The document stated that the party’s verification exercise in 100 assembly segments revealed a large number of duplicate entries. It noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to purify the voter lists. Despite the 166-day process that began on 27 October, 2025, duplicate names continue to appear in significant numbers on almost every booth, raising questions about the credibility of the rolls, the memorandum added.

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{{^usCountry}} The SP demanded that only voters who reside permanently at the registered address be retained and names of the same individuals appearing at multiple locations or with different EPIC numbers be deleted after proper verification. It further urged a comprehensive check of all 403 assembly constituencies so that the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections can be conducted in a transparent, impartial and free manner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SP demanded that only voters who reside permanently at the registered address be retained and names of the same individuals appearing at multiple locations or with different EPIC numbers be deleted after proper verification. It further urged a comprehensive check of all 403 assembly constituencies so that the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections can be conducted in a transparent, impartial and free manner. {{/usCountry}}

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The memorandum cited several examples. In Chhibramau assembly constituency (Kannauj district), the name of one Neetu (wife of Anand Kumar, house number 126, age 41) appeared thrice on booth number 49 with different EPIC numbers. Similarly, one Meera Gupta’s name was listed three times across different polling stations, while Prakar Bais and Munesh also figured multiple times with separate EPIC numbers.

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In Jaswantnagar (Etawah), Deepika Pal, Himesh Babu, Shivani and Aarti were each recorded three times on various booths. In Shravasti assembly constituency, Roshan Lal appeared four times, Rizwan three times and Aneesh four times across different polling stations, again with varying EPIC numbers.

The party claimed that similar patterns of multiple entries exist on nearly every booth in the 100 constituencies examined. These included seats spread across Saharanpur, Mathura, Agra, Badaun, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Nagar, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts.