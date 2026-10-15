SP, Congress prioritise own families over public welfare: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) of neglecting development at religious places and prioritising their own families over public welfare. Addressing a meeting at Kali Khoh Mod in Mirzapur in support of BJP candidates for the legislative council elections from the teachers’ and graduates’ constituencies, he said the two parties had failed to develop the region and had instead patronised the mafia.

CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini Temple in Mirzapur on Thursday. (PTI)

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Adityanath said the Congress remained confined to the Nehru family and the SP to the Saifai family, adding that people had rejected both parties for their approach to governance.

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Targeting the SP over its Rajya Sabha candidates, Adityanath questioned the party’s commitment to its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach plank.

“The party has chosen a relative from its own family and a wealthy businessman from Mumbai instead of candidates from backward, Dalit or minority communities,” the chief minister said.

In contrast, he said, the BJP had fielded eight candidates from different social groups, including three from forward castes, three from backward castes and two from Scheduled Castes.

Recalling the SP government’s tenure, Adityanath cited the appointment of Anil Yadav, a relative of the Saifai family, as the chairman of a commission. He recalled that the Allahabad high court had quashed his appointment.

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{{^usCountry}} “The situation has changed under the present government,” he said, claiming that young people were now getting government jobs and creating employment through startups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The situation has changed under the present government,” he said, claiming that young people were now getting government jobs and creating employment through startups. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier in the day, the chief minister offered prayers at the Maa Vindhyavasini temple.

The chief minister accused the SP of obstructing several development projects, including the Maa Vindhyavasini corridor, a medical college and university in Mirzapur, a university in Bhadohi, bridges and ghats along the Ganga, and a medical college in Sonbhadra.

Attacking the Opposition over law and order, Adityanath alleged that those who had knelt before the mafia were now raising questions about security.

He said that in the past, people had faced difficulties installing Durga idols during Navratri, while poor sanitation, power shortages and lawlessness had affected public life. Such problems had been addressed under his government, he claimed.

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Urging voters to choose capable representatives, he said elected members should raise public concerns and help people access government schemes.

Vindhyavasini Dham development

Describing Vindhyavasini Dham as a symbol of faith and devotion, Adityanath said lakhs of devotees were visiting the shrines of Maa Vindhyavasini and Maa Kali at Kali Khoh during Sharadiya Navratri.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, a grand corridor had been built at Vindhyavasini Dham, while development work along the Ganga ghats was progressing, he said.

“These facilities could have been provided before 2017, but public funds were misused to patronise the mafia and facilitate encroachment on the land of the poor,” he said, adding that his government had redirected resources towards development.

The chief minister said that despite getting four opportunities to govern Uttar Pradesh, the SP had failed to establish a medical college or university in Mirzapur division, comprising Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and Bhadohi.

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“The region now has two medical colleges and two universities, including a university and a medical college named after Maa Vindhyavasini in Mirzapur, Kashi Naresh University in Bhadohi and a medical college in Sonbhadra,” Adityanath said.

‘9.5 lakh govt jobs in 9.5 years’

Adityanath said the state government had provided government jobs to 9.5 lakh young people over the past nine and a half years. He also claimed that an improved security environment had helped generate 65 lakh jobs across sectors, while the One District One Product scheme had created more than three crore employment opportunities.

The chief minister said teachers had lacked adequate security, healthcare and respect before 2017, but his government provided health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh a year to 15 lakh teachers and their families, including those working in self-financed institutions across the basic, secondary and higher education sectors, he claimed.