SP govt neglected teachers’ welfare: Yogi Adityanath

Attacking the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the party of neglecting teachers’ welfare when it was in power.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath addressing a convention in Varanasi held in support of BJP candidates for the Legislative Council elections (Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies). (PTI PHOTO)

He claimed that during the SP government’s tenure, teaching posts remained vacant, recruitment commissions were controlled by the ‘Saifai Syndicate,’ and the youth’s future was jeopardised.

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The chief minister was addressing a convention in Varanasi held in support of BJP candidates for the Legislative Council elections (Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies).

He questioned how one could expect the welfare of teachers to be a priority for those who have no connection to education, who act as lackeys to the mafia, and who visit the graves of deceased mafia figures to offer prayers.

He also said trusting the party is akin to expecting a crocodile to carry one safely across a river.

“Everyone knows what a crocodile does once it drags its prey to the middle of the river,” he said.

Accusing SP leaders of constantly changing their colours, he remarked that even a chameleon would be delighted to see them.

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{{^usCountry}} In 2017, there were 1.60 lakh vacant teaching positions in basic and secondary schools, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2017, there were 1.60 lakh vacant teaching positions in basic and secondary schools, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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In contrast, the BJP government has ensured transparency in the recruitment process and resolved the issues faced by teachers, he said.

More than 9.5 lakh youths in the state have been issued government appointment letters, he said.

“There is a resolve to provide another one lakh appointments in the coming six months,” he said.

Referring to the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Yogi said the BJP won eight out of the 10 seats, while the SP secured two. While the BJP provided representation to various sections of society, the SP—which champions the ‘PDA’ (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak/Backward, Dalit, Minority) cause—allocated one seat to party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and the other to a wealthy businessman from Mumbai, he said.

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He questioned why the SP could not find a Yadav, Dalit, or Muslim candidate from Kashi, Ghazipur, or Ballia.

He alleged that funds under the new pension scheme for teachers and employees were not deposited from 2005 to 2017.

After the government came to power in 2017, a provision of ₹10,000 crore was made to open accounts for 1.4 million employees. The government’s contribution to the new pension scheme was also increased from 10 to 14%, he said.

He stated that the Legislative Council needs a representative capable of effectively presenting teachers’ issues to the government.