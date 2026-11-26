The Samajwadi Party’s (SP) key promises in its 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election manifesto can be implemented with an estimated annual expenditure of ₹80,000 crore, less than one-tenth of the state’s current annual budget of around ₹9 lakh crore, said Alok Ranjan, head of the party’s manifesto committee and former chief secretary, on Thursday.
Ranjan, who coordinated the manifesto exercise with party president Akhilesh Yadav for over a year, described the document as a structured five-year governance roadmap. Titled ‘Jan-Man Ka Manifesto’, with the slogan ‘Sattais Ka Sankalp, PDA Ka Prannpatra’, it was released on Constitution Day.
A dedicated team worked under Ranjan’s supervision to prepare the document, incorporating inputs from retired bureaucrats, domain experts and research associates. The exercise also involved feedback from young people, farmers, women, traders, investors and other sections of society.
Party sources said the process also drew on suggestions received during Yadav’s interactions under the ‘Vision India’ initiative.
The committee focused on key sectors, including employment, education, healthcare, social justice, agriculture, industry and law and order, while framing the manifesto commitments.
Ranjan’s assessment of the annual financial requirement is expected to form part of the party’s defence of its promises as it begins its outreach ahead of the 2027 polls.{{/usCountry}}
Ranjan’s assessment of the annual financial requirement is expected to form part of the party’s defence of its promises as it begins its outreach ahead of the 2027 polls.{{/usCountry}}
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.