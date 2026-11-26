The Samajwadi Party’s (SP) key promises in its 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election manifesto can be implemented with an estimated annual expenditure of ₹80,000 crore, less than one-tenth of the state’s current annual budget of around ₹9 lakh crore, said Alok Ranjan, head of the party’s manifesto committee and former chief secretary, on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, party leaders Azam Khan, Awadhesh Prasad and others during the launch of PDA manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, in Lucknow, Thursday. (PTI) more less

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Ranjan, who coordinated the manifesto exercise with party president Akhilesh Yadav for over a year, described the document as a structured five-year governance roadmap. Titled ‘Jan-Man Ka Manifesto’, with the slogan ‘Sattais Ka Sankalp, PDA Ka Prannpatra’, it was released on Constitution Day.

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A dedicated team worked under Ranjan’s supervision to prepare the document, incorporating inputs from retired bureaucrats, domain experts and research associates. The exercise also involved feedback from young people, farmers, women, traders, investors and other sections of society.

Party sources said the process also drew on suggestions received during Yadav’s interactions under the ‘Vision India’ initiative.

The committee focused on key sectors, including employment, education, healthcare, social justice, agriculture, industry and law and order, while framing the manifesto commitments.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranjan’s assessment of the annual financial requirement is expected to form part of the party’s defence of its promises as it begins its outreach ahead of the 2027 polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranjan’s assessment of the annual financial requirement is expected to form part of the party’s defence of its promises as it begins its outreach ahead of the 2027 polls. {{/usCountry}}

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