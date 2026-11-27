A ₹5,000 monthly unemployment allowance for graduates until they secure a job, 25 lakh government jobs in five years, 50% reservation for Dalits and PDA communities in government contracts valued up to ₹50 crore, an annual pension or assistance of ₹40,000 for elderly women, with similar support indicated for labourers, women workers and artisans, to be transferred directly into bank accounts, and a caste census to assess the economic and social status of communities are among the many promises contained in the Samajwadi Party’s manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, accompanied by senior party leaders Azam Khan, Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav, Shivpal Yadav and others party leaders, at the unveiling of the party manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo) more less

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Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav unveiled the document “Sattais Ka Sankalp: PDA Ka Pran Patra – Jan-Man Ka Manifesto 2027,” in Lucknow on Constitution Day. It places the party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) social coalition—comprising backward classes, Dalits and minorities—at the centre of its political strategy.

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The manifesto places a strong emphasis on youth, development, social justice and law and order and outlines a series of promises aimed at addressing unemployment, improving infrastructure and strengthening social equity.

Senior SP leader and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary, who attended the release, said the proposed reservation in government contracts valued up to ₹50 crore would cover a broad section of the intended beneficiaries.

“Those benefiting from this arrangement will include Dalits, Muslims and backwards. This is aimed at ensuring that PDA communities get a rightful share in government contracts and developmental work,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The promise is part of a wider social justice package in the manifesto, which also includes a statewide caste census, a Dalit Development Council headed by the chief minister, and the allocation of 20% of the state budget for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The party has further committed to a special recruitment drive to fill backlog vacancies in reserved posts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The promise is part of a wider social justice package in the manifesto, which also includes a statewide caste census, a Dalit Development Council headed by the chief minister, and the allocation of 20% of the state budget for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The party has further committed to a special recruitment drive to fill backlog vacancies in reserved posts. {{/usCountry}}

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The manifesto also commits to an annual calendar of vacancies, time-bound recruitment processes, measures to prevent paper leaks, skill development centres and revival of the MSME sector to generate over one crore jobs by 2032.

An Urban Employment Guarantee Act on the lines of MGNREGS is proposed as part of the broader push for youth employment and livelihood security.

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The party has pledged up to 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers in rural areas, free power for agricultural irrigation and 24-hour electricity supply in villages. It also announced ₹1.5 lakh crore for rural infrastructure, farm loan waivers, a legal guarantee of minimum support price for 23 crops and milk, and sugarcane payments within 24 hours. Education and healthcare form other key pillars, with promises to reopen 26,000 primary schools, revive free laptop distribution for Class 12 students, introduce a new state education policy, and provide ₹10 lakh health insurance for people below the poverty line along with free treatment for vulnerable groups at government hospitals.

Speaking at the release, Akhilesh Yadav said that while the promise of good days had not materialised, the period of bad days was coming to an end.

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“We will bring back the laptop-distribution scheme for students passing the Class-12 exam,” he said, building on what was his government’s popular scheme during the SP’s tenure in Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017.

He added that a state education policy would be introduced to ensure equal access to quality education.

The manifesto also proposes restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and Samajwadi Canteens offering meals at 5 rupees for women, the poor and PDA communities.

The manifesto emphasises zero tolerance towards crimes against women, Dalits, minorities and other vulnerable sections.

It proposes a special women police structure under the Director General of Police extending to villages, 33% representation for women in new police recruitments, strengthened women’s helplines, CCTV and drone surveillance at key locations, and the use of technology including AI-based monitoring for better crime control. Fast-track mechanisms and personal accountability for officials in cases of recruitment irregularities are also part of the law-and-order commitments.

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The manifesto positions the announcements as a comprehensive agenda for youth empowerment, development, social justice and improved governance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, which are expected to see a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party-led opposition.

The early release is seen as the Samajwadi Party’s attempt to frame the electoral contest around social justice, employment and representation well ahead of the 2027 polls.

The contract reservation pledge is expected to feature prominently in the party’s outreach to its targeted PDA base in the coming months.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and retired IAS officer Alok Ranjan, who heads the party’s manifesto committee, said the annual budgetary requirement for the major announcements in the Samajwadi Party’s 2027 Uttar Pradesh manifesto can be met with around ₹80,000 crore, which is less than one-tenth of the current regime’s annual budget of about ₹9 lakh crore.

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Reacting to the manifesto, the BJP said the Samajwadi Party’s promise of 50% reservation for PDA, including Muslims, called it open Muslim appeasement and an attempt to communalise government tenders.

“This is not PDA. This is Muslim appeasement in the name of PDA. SP wants to hand over half of UP’s government contracts to Muslims,” said Dinesh Pratap Singh, chief spokesperson, BJP.

“The Constitution does not allow reservation on the basis of religion. SP knows this promise cannot be implemented,” he added.