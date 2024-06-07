 SP MLA Irfan Solanki, 4 others get 7-year jail in Kanpur arson case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SP MLA Irfan Solanki, 4 others get 7-year jail in Kanpur arson case

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Jun 08, 2024 05:14 AM IST

One Nazir Fatima had accused Solanki, his brother and their aides of setting her house on fire located in Kanpur’s Jajmau

Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki and three others were on Friday handed 7 years’ imprisonment in the 2022 Jajmau arson case in Kanpur. The MP/MLA court here had convicted them in the case earlier this week. The court also imposed a fine of 30,500 each on them.

The court also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,500 each on them. (For Representation)
The court also imposed a fine of 30,500 each on them. (For Representation)

Irfan Solanki, the four-time MLA from Sisamau seat of Kanpur lodged in Maharajganj jail, appeared before the court through videoconferencing. The other convicts, including his brother Rizwan Solanki, builder Shaukat Ali, gangster Israel Attewala and Shareef, were produced before the court.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

With a jail term of 7 years, Irfan Solanki could face disqualification from the U.P. Assembly. “Everyone knows we are innocent. The attempts to take the Sisamau assembly seat will not materialise. The seat has been in our family for 30 years. We will get the justice from the Almighty,” he told reporters while being taken to Kanpur jail.

His lawyer Kareem Ahmed Siddiqui said, “We will appeal against it (the verdict) in the high court.” Earlier, the prosecution and the defence gave their closing arguments. On November 7, 2022, the house of a widow Nazir Fatima, located in Defence Colony of Jajmau, caught fire. Fatima had accused SP MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki and their associates of setting the house on fire.

The court convicted all five accused — Irfan, Rizwan, Mohd Sharif, Shaukat Ali and Israel Aatewala — on June 3 on charges of arson, causing harm, assault and threatening to kill. In this case, the police filed three charge sheets. The first chargesheet named Irfan, Rizwan, Shareef, Israel Attewala. The second named Anup Yadav, Shamsuddin, Haji Ajjan, Mahboob Alam, Ejazuddin and Bholu. The third chargesheet named Shakeel Chikna.

The accused in the second and third charge sheet would face trial in the case. During the entire process, the police seized property of Irfan Solanki and others worth 30 crore. Apart from this, the Enforcement Directorate also carried out raids at five places of the MLA last year. The ED had found documents related to many benami properties during the searches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / SP MLA Irfan Solanki, 4 others get 7-year jail in Kanpur arson case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On