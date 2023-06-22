Help family of toddler injured in Jeeva shooting: SP MLA to CM

The Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Lucknow Central, Ravidas Mehrotra, has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to render financial support to the family of an 18-month-old girl who caught a stray bullet when gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari ‘Jeeva’ was shot dead on the Lucknow district court premises on June 7. Her mother, Neelam Sharma, was also injured in the shooting as a bullet grazed her hand. Gangster Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead on the Lucknow district court premises earlier this month. (FileI)

The mother and daughter were admitted to the King George Medical University Trauma Centre and discharged on June 15. Residents of Bakshi Ka Talab on the suburbs of Lucknow, the family has been caught in a land dispute for the past few months and were in court for a hearing in the case. According to Sharma, they’ve been fearing for their safety for long.

“As you too have visited the mother and daughter in the hospital, you know that they are from a poor and helpless family. Please take the trouble of approving proper financial aid for them to continue their treatment and recovery,” Mehrotra’s letter to the CM read.

Meanwhile, Ram Bhajan, the toddler’s uncle, said they’d be visiting the trauma centre again on Thursday for another round of check-ups. “We are hoping for some help from the government, should any complications with her health arise in the future. We have been reassured that something will be done,” he said.