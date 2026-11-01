...
...
Next Story

SP promoted mafia culture, land grabbing in UP during its rule: Yogi

Describing the SP as a “mafia-driven party”, Yogi Adityanath says its leaders repeatedly attempted to grab properties belonging to prominent families

Updated on: Nov 1, 2026, 20:30:41 IST
By HT Correspondent, GORAKHPUR
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of promoting mafia culture, land grabbing and lawlessness during its tenure.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Describing the SP as a “mafia-driven party”, Adityanath said its leaders had repeatedly attempted to grab properties belonging to prominent families. Taking a dig at the opposition party, he said, “Just as a dog’s tail can never be straightened, people associated with the SP can never mend their ways. Whenever they get an opportunity, their tendency is to grab land.”

He was addressing a public meeting at Asuran Crossing after inaugurating the first phase of the Godhoiya drain rejuvenation project, completed at a cost of 495.24 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the second phase, estimated to cost 92.72 crore, which is expected to benefit residents of 17 municipal wards.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the Gorakhpur Sewerage Scheme (Zone A-3), which will be developed at an estimated cost of 721.40 crore.

 
uttar pradesh politicsyogi adityanathland grabbingsamajwadi party
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/SP promoted mafia culture, land grabbing in UP during its rule: Yogi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks