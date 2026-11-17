Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former MLC Udaiveer Singh on Monday indicated that a meeting between the SP and Congress leadership to finalise seat-sharing arrangements is likely soon. However, he clarified that no meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday in Delhi.

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Earlier, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, who was in the national capital, denied any differences between the two parties. He said the INDIA bloc would contest the upcoming elections together, adding that both parties respected each other and would field the best candidates.

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“There is no issue whatsoever regarding seat sharing. The INDIA bloc will contest the elections together. There will also be seat adjustments, as we both respect each other. We will choose the best candidates from either party,” Akhilesh Yadav stated while speaking to media personnel in Delhi on Monday.

The remarks come amid ongoing efforts to coordinate INDIA bloc partners ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Commenting on the BJP’s ongoing meeting in Mathura, Akhilesh took a dig at the party, suggesting that its leaders should first bathe in the Yamuna and perform aachman before beginning the proceedings. He added that if anyone fell ill, they should consult a good doctor.

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