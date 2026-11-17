Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former MLC Udaiveer Singh on Monday indicated that a meeting between the SP and Congress leadership to finalise seat-sharing arrangements is likely soon. However, he clarified that no meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday in Delhi.
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Earlier, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, who was in the national capital, denied any differences between the two parties. He said the INDIA bloc would contest the upcoming elections together, adding that both parties respected each other and would field the best candidates.
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“There is no issue whatsoever regarding seat sharing. The INDIA bloc will contest the elections together. There will also be seat adjustments, as we both respect each other. We will choose the best candidates from either party,” Akhilesh Yadav stated while speaking to media personnel in Delhi on Monday.
The remarks come amid ongoing efforts to coordinate INDIA bloc partners ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.
Commenting on the BJP’s ongoing meeting in Mathura, Akhilesh took a dig at the party, suggesting that its leaders should first bathe in the Yamuna and perform aachman before beginning the proceedings. He added that if anyone fell ill, they should consult a good doctor.
Qazi Faraz Ahmad is the Deputy News Editor with Hindustan Times. With more than 18 years of experience in hardcore journalism, he has been extensively reporting on policy, politics, and governance from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh. Based in Lucknow, Faraz is part of the Hindustan Times UP Bureau, where he reports on key beats. He has closely tracked and covered major electoral battles, including the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2017 UP Assembly elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. His sharp analysis and on-ground insights have made him a trusted voice on Uttar Pradesh politics and national policy matters. Faraz brings rich experience from reputed organisations such as Press Trust of India (PTI), CNN-News18, Dainik Jagran Group, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and other leading media houses. Known for his in-depth ground reporting and copy-editing skills, he combines journalistic rigour with a deep understanding of northern India's sociopolitical landscape. A passionate traveller and trainer associated with initiatives like the Google News Initiative, he continues to deliver credible, impactful journalism on critical developments shaping the region and the country.