Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday confirmed that seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are on track and will begin on pre-decided dates after Ekadashi, which falls on November 20.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during a roadshow in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

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Speaking on the upcoming polls, Yadav said, “After Ekadashi, discussions would begin on the dates that have been decided.”

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Ekadashi is an auspicious date according to Hindu belief. Yadav’s Ekadashi pitch comes less than a fortnight after former Samajwadi Party MLA Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey announced that Yadav would visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on December 12 for the first time since its consecration on January 22, 2024.

The proposed Ram temple visit and the reference to Ekadashi are being seen as part of the SP chief’s effort to adopt “soft Hindutva”.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that SP MP Rajiv Rai indicated the talks may be held on November 23, 24 and 25. Both parties are yet to announce the names of the leaders who will participate in the discussions.

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{{^usCountry}} The confirmation comes after Akhilesh Yadav stated recently at the HT Leadership Summit that the Congress was seeking 181 seats in an alliance for the 403-member assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confirmation comes after Akhilesh Yadav stated recently at the HT Leadership Summit that the Congress was seeking 181 seats in an alliance for the 403-member assembly. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress has since clarified that it will not be rigid on numbers and is looking for a “respectable share.” The Samajwadi Party has maintained that winnability is the sole criterion and that the numerical split is secondary.

The two parties, key partners in the INDIA bloc, contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together in Uttar Pradesh, with the SP winning 37 seats and the Congress securing six seats. The BJP’s tally came down to 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 from 62 in 2019.

In the 2022 assembly elections, fought separately, the SP secured 111 seats while the Congress managed only two.

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With the BJP seeking a third consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, the success of the SP-Congress negotiations is being closely watched as a test of the INDIA bloc’s ability to present a united challenge in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 polls. Formal committee-level talks are now expected to gain momentum in the coming week.