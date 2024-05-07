Statue incident in Mainpuri a conspiracy by BJP: Akhilesh

KANPUR Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who arrived in Kannauj a day before the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, accused the BJP of dividing the society and termed the Maharana Pratap statue incident in Mainpuri as a “conspiracy by the saffron party”. Samajwadi Party chief and party candidate from Kannauj constituency, Akhilesh Yadav, meets with supporters during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, on Monday. (ANI photo)

Around 100 unnamed SP workers were booked in Mainpuri for allegedly vandalising Maharana Pratap’s statue and indulging in hooliganism, police said on Sunday. Locals said the incident took place on Saturday after the road show of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who was seeking votes for his wife Dimple Yadav, SP candidate from Mainpuri.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The SP chief questioned why the police didn’t ensure security at intersections, statues, and sensitive places during SP’s road show.

Yadav said while some people climbed the statue, no disrespect was shown and alleged that the BJP was plotting against his party amid the fear of defeat. “Slogans were chanted in honour of Maharana Pratap,” he added.

He claimed that the BJP was on the verge of being ousted in this election. “Every such conspiracy will be answered with votes by the people,” he told media persons in Kannauj.

During SP’s rule there used to be a public holiday on Maharana Pratap’s anniversary, but the BJP did away with, said Yadav, adding that a temple of the constitution would be built at every SP office after the election.

He warned the against the BJP’s alleged attempts to replace the Constitution, saying that the Samajwadi Party and the INDIA Alliance would not allow it.

In response to the ticket changes made by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Jaunpur, Akhilesh Yadav said that such alterations were an internal matter for any party. However, he alleged that it’s evident that the BSP is openly aiding the BJP.

Yadav claimed that voting for the BSP would be a waste of one’s vote, as the party was supporting the BJP, either directly or indirectly and appealed to the people of the Bahujan Samaj to understand this conspiracy.

The SP spent the day in Kannauj from where he is contesting for the fourth time.