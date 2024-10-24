STF nabs wanted accused in Shine City fraud case

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has made another arrest in connection with the Shine City fraud case in Lucknow. The accused, Rahul Sharma of Rae Bareli, was a staff member of Shine City Infra Project and had allegedly helped the company in skimming off investors’ money.

A reward of Rs. 50,000 was declared against Sharma’s arrest, who was caught in Lucknow, the STF in a press note.

During interrogation, the accused told police that in March 2016, he started working as a computer operator in the company’s office in South City under PGI police station limits.

“After four months of his employment, he was appointed as the authorized signatory to register the allottees on behalf of the company through a resolution. The accused also said that the company’s headquarter was in Vipul Khand of Gomti Nagar, Lucknow,” the STF said.

The company’s chief managing director (CMD) was Rashid Naseem and MD Asif Naseem had defrauded people of crores of rupees by luring them into buying lands/plots, said Vishal Vikram Singh, the additional superintendent of police in STF Lucknow said.