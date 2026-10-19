Submit credentials, UP STF to verify: Allahabad HC to Classes 1-8 govt teachers

Flagging fraudulent appointments and declining teaching standards as key reasons for the closure of government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad high court directed all government school teachers of Classes 1 to 8 to submit their educational documents and appointment letters for extensive verification by the UP Special Task Force.

The HC observed that despite the provision of free textbooks, mid-day meals, uniforms and other facilities, the condition of primary schools had failed to improve sufficiently. (For Representation)

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In an order dated October 16, a bench of Justice Vinod Diwakar directed teachers to submit copies of their appointment letters and educational certificates to the concerned Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) within a week of receiving the notification issued by the BSAs.

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The court also made it mandatory for teachers to file notarised affidavits disclosing details of their immediate relatives, serving or retired, who have held posts at the level of BSA or above in the education department. Teachers who have no such relatives must submit an undertaking to that effect.

The directions came while hearing a petition filed by Kusumlata. According to instructions furnished by the STF’s Lucknow office, the petitioner allegedly secured employment fraudulently by using the educational documents of another woman, Kusumlata Srivastava, who is serving as an assistant teacher at a composite primary school in Baraipar, Kodipur in Gorakhpur district.

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{{^usCountry}} The court was also informed that the petitioner had failed to appear before the STF on October 12 and 13 for verification of her educational qualifications. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court was also informed that the petitioner had failed to appear before the STF on October 12 and 13 for verification of her educational qualifications. {{/usCountry}}

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The court observed that the investigation brought to light instances of a large number of teachers securing appointments using forged educational documents or certificates belonging to other persons. In some cases, 10 or more people allegedly obtained employment against a single set of educational documents, it noted.

Linking the issue to the broader crisis in government primary education, the bench observed that the closure of several primary schools due to a shortfall in student enrolment could not be attributed merely to inadequate resources. The deteriorating quality of education and inadequate performance of teachers were also significant factors, the court said, adding that the problem of fraudulent appointments dated back nearly two decades.

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The bench observed that despite the provision of free textbooks, mid-day meals, uniforms and other facilities, the condition of primary schools had failed to improve sufficiently. The quality of teachers and their commitment to their duties could be among the principal reasons, the order stated.

The court emphasised that effective teaching requires not just subject knowledge but also pedagogical ability, regular attendance, attention to students, patience and fairness, particularly towards children from disadvantaged backgrounds and first-generation learners.

Under the verification mechanism, BSAs have been directed to issue orders to headmasters to ensure compliance. The district offices must compile details of each teacher’s appointment date, academic qualifications, minimum eligibility requirements applicable at the time of appointment and merit secured under the relevant gazette notification in an Excel sheet.

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The compiled details, along with the supporting documents, must be forwarded to the concerned STF range office. The STF may seek assistance from district police chiefs and commissioners of police to complete the exercise, while the education department has been directed to provide all necessary information and cooperation.

The court has asked the director of education to supervise the exercise undertaken by BSAs and the additional director general of police, STF, to oversee the verification and investigation. Any laxity or dereliction by the officers concerned would be viewed seriously, it warned.

Fixing November 4 as the next date of hearing, the court directed that the matter be listed for reporting compliance and further consideration.