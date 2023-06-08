Atiq aide Kavi was also hurt in attack on BSP MLA in 2005

PRAYAGRAJ: Slain Mafioso-turned- politician Atiq Ahmad’s henchman Abdul Kavi had received bullet injuries in his hand during the attack on BSP MLA Raju Pal in January 2005. Abdul Kavi was treated by a doctor in Kareli but the bullet injuries left one of his hands crippled forever. Abdul Kavi in police custody. (HT)

Abdul Kavi was absconding for 18 years and on April 5, he surrendered before the CBI court in Lucknow. Kavi also had an FIR registered against him for assaulting a witness Om Prakash in Raju Pal murder case. Further, another case of Arms Act is also lodged against him. This was filed following the recovery of firearms and ammunition from his home during a police raid on March 3.

On Sunday, Saraiakil police took two days’ remand of Abdul Kavi and brought him to Kaushambi for questioning. On his confession, SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said that police reached Bhakhanda village and dug a spot close to his house. Cops found 20 country-made firearms (desi katta), a revolver, 88 cartridges and 25 crude bombs.

During questioning, Abdul Kavi revealed many new facts about Raju Pal’s murder. He informed police officials that after spraying bullets on Raju Pal’s SUV, he was asked to check if the MLA was still alive. However, while Kavi was peeping inside the SUV some of his own associates again opened fire. Kavi received a bullet in his hand. He immediately rushed to Kareli area where a doctor treated him. However, the injuries left permanent disability and he could not lift his right hand. He was living in his village as his name did not surface in the murder till the BSP government came to power. Abdul Kavi then left Kaushambi and was living in Kolkata and north-eastern states. After crackdown on his relatives following Unesh Pal’s murder, Abdul Kavi surrendered before the CBI court in Lucknow with the help of his lawyer.