Swachh Survekshan 2025-26: Four UP cities earn cleanliness honours; Lko 3rd in million-plus category

Four cities in Uttar Pradesh secured national recognition across different categories in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. Lucknow secured the third rank in the million-plus population category, Ghaziabad emerged as the cleanest city in the state, Varanasi earned a place among the country’s three best riverfront cities and Noida retained its position in the Super Swachh League (SSL).

President Droupadi Murmu handing over the award to state urban development minister AK Sharma and Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal (HT Photo)

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The results of the 10th edition of the national cleanliness survey were announced on Wednesday, bringing recognition to four cities from the state in different categories.

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At a grand ceremony held on Wednesday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu awarded Varanasi for getting the third place in the ‘Best Riverfront Town’ category. The city delegation included the state urban development minister AK Sharma, mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari, and municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal. Additional municipal commissioner Durgesh Mishra was also present on the occasion.

As mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari and municipal commissioner Himanshu Nagpal received the award from President Murmu, the entire auditorium resonated with thunderous applause and chants of ‘Har-Har Mahadev’. Deputy chairperson Narsingh Das, along with various councilors, senior municipal officials, and staff members, were present to witness this proud moment.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Noida maintained its position in the Super Swachh League (SSL) category. SP Singh, general manager, Noida, said that the city bagged the first position in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Noida maintained its position in the Super Swachh League (SSL) category. SP Singh, general manager, Noida, said that the city bagged the first position in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “Noida has focused on various aspects to perform consistently well and improve its ranking. These include intensifying door-to-door waste collection, promoting segregation of wet and dry waste at source, and strengthening waste processing facilities.”

The Authority has been encouraging bulk waste generators, including hotels, hospitals, schools, colleges and group housing societies, to install on-site composting units to reduce the burden on centralised waste-processing facilities, said officials.

To improve cleanliness in public spaces, the Authority has stepped up mechanised road sweeping, and the removal of roadside garbage and debris.

The Authority has also focused on beautification of public spaces through wall paintings, improved public conveniences and maintenance of roads, footpaths and roadside drains.

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GPS-based monitoring of waste collection vehicles and surveillance through the Integrated Command and Control Centre have yielded good results, officials said.

Congratulating the cities, urban development and energy minister AK Sharma attributed the achievements to the collective efforts of sanitation workers, municipal employees, public representatives and residents.

“The achievements of Lucknow, Varanasi and Ghaziabad in Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 reflect our collective commitment to cleaner and better-managed cities,” Sharma said.

He said the government would continue to strengthen urban infrastructure and improve sanitation services to make cities cleaner, healthier and more citizen-friendly.