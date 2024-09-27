Swachhta Hi Seva: Five Lko Cantt ‘black spots’ to be cleaned, greened

Five key areas for immediate clean-up have been identified in the Lucknow Cantonment as part of the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ campaign. For representation only (HT File Photo)

These locations, classified as black spots due to the frequent dumping of garbage and debris, are set to be transformed into clean, green areas by October 2, to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Abhishek Rathore, CEO, Lucknow Cantt Board, has expressed optimism that the clean-up will significantly improve the city’s sanitation and appearance.

The first area, an open space in front of the Slaughterhouse (STP) on Gurcharan Lal Road. The second location, near the Railway Gate under Sadar Overbridge on Nehru Road, has long suffered from neglect and unauthorised waste disposal.

The third black spot is located at the Main Gate of Rainbow School on Usman Road. This stretch of road has been plagued by garbage build-up. Another problematic area is the street adjacent to the Petrol Pump near Lakdi Mohalla, which has become a hotspot for waste dumping.

Finally, both sides of Tilak Marg have been regularly used for dumping garbage. Authorities have committed to transforming these areas under the new campaign.

The campaign forms part of a nation-wide push towards cleanliness by the ministry of defence. It targets the identification and transformation of neglected, unsanitary areas—dubbed “black spots”—across the 62 cantonments under the ministry’s purview.

Five black spots in each cantonment were identified and subjected to an intensive cleanup. The initiative extends to all 24 cantonments within the Central Command zone, which includes Lucknow Cantonment.

As part of the initiative, cantonment authorities will ensure that these sites remain clean in the long term.

Once cleaned, these black spots are expected to be visibly greener and more hygienic.