Take message of social harmony to people: Bhagwat to RSS members

Emphasising social harmony, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday reiterated that all Hindus should have same temple, same well and same cremation ground without any discrimination on the basis of caste. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (HT file)

He asked RSS members to communicate this message during ‘shakhas’ held all over. He urged ‘shakha tolis’ (teams of senior RSS activists at different shakhas) to carry this message of social harmony to households of all sections and to celebrate festivals and have food collectively.

On the third of his five-day visit to Aligarh city falling within Braj Prant, Bhagwat attended two ‘shakhas’ organised at different locations on Saturday. He interacted with RSS activists attending the two ‘shakhas’, answered their queries and urged them to identify their potential in bringing about social change because they have inbuilt patriotism.

During the ‘shakha’, he outlined ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five-fold transformation in the society) including ‘Kutumb Prabhodhan’ (family values), environmental protection, social harmony, self reform and duties of citizens as fundamental pillars of change, according to a release by the RSS.

“We have to work with pace in bringing about changes in the society on basis of these ‘Panch Parivartan’. For this, all the swayamsewaks need to focus on these five fold transformation,’ Bhagwat said while addressing a ‘shakha’.

“The society is to play a major role in bringing about such changes that too with faster pace. RSS activists should reach each and every household to communicate the message of social harmony,” he added.

‘India is the only nation in world which has capabilities to bring peace and prosperity across the globe. Thus, our nation has to play a major role. World is looking towards India and thus RSS swayamsewaks should be always ready to play their role effectively,” the RSS chief said.

Earlier, Bhagwat began his day on Saturday by visiting ‘Sanatan Shakha’ organised at HB Inter College in Aligarh and attending ‘Bhagat Singh Shakha’ at Panchnagari area, said a press statement issued by Prachar cell of RSS.

Bhagwat applauded the role of RSS activists and stressed that ‘shakha tolis’ should talk more and more about centenary year of the RSS and ‘Panch Parivartan’.

‘Swayamsewaks should identify themselves because they are filled with patriotism and thus can be great tool in bringing about changes in society aimed at social harmony. They should visit houses of people from all sections of society and interact with them about ideals that the RSS holds,” he added.

“Talk to those in the houses visited and invite them to your houses. Celebrate festivals and other social occasions collectively so as to build social harmony in society. We need to maintain family values based on ‘Sanskar’ (ethics or moral values) which is the biggest asset of Bharat as a nation,” Bhagwat said in his addresses at shakhas.

“To strengthen institution of family and moral values in it, we need to organise collective ‘havan’ and ‘pujan’ (prayers), have food together to further strengthen the bond in family and in the society,” the RSS chief added.

He is scheduled to hold rounds of meetings with office bearers of different units operative at prant level in Braj region on Sunday before ending his five day Aligarh visit on Monday.